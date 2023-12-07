Specifications for the 2020 Fiat 500 Club. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Fiat 500 Club Series 7 1.2L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Auto Dualogic
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Tracking Front
|1414 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1408 mm
|Wheelbase
|2300 mm
|Height
|1488 mm
|Length
|3571 mm
|Width
|1627 mm
|Kerb Weight
|920 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|111 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|95 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|138 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|111 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|102 Nm
|Makimum Power
|51 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/45 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/45 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Shock Absorber, Torsion Beam, Torsion Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Zfa3120000J123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Country Manufactured
|Poland
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Android Auto
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Chrome Bumper Inserts
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Central Locking
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Sill Plates
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Engine Drag Torque Control
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fixed Glass Roof
- Floor Mats - Front
- Headlight Alignment Corrector
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Windows
- Radio AM/FM
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Status Indicator for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smartphone Mirroring
- Premium Sound System
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- TFT Display
- TFT Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Lusso Pack - $2,450
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Pastel Paint - $500
- Power Sunroof - $1,500
- Solid Paint
- Tri-Coat Paint - $1,000
