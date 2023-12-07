WhichCar
2020 Ford Endura St-Line (AWD) Ca My20 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2020 Ford Endura St-Line (AWD) Ca My20 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2020 Ford Endura St-Line (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1645 mm
Tracking Rear 1643 mm
Ground Clearance 207 mm
Wheelbase 2849 mm
Height 1751 mm
Length 4834 mm
Width 1928 mm
Kerb Weight 2066 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2665 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 599 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
CO2 Emissions 176 g/km
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 152 g/km
CO2 Urban 216 g/km
CO2 Combined 176 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/50 R20
Rear Tyre 245/50 R20
Front Rim Size 8Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number 2Fmtk%Aa$Ab123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Canada