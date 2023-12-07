WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Focus
  4. Active

2020 Ford Focus Active Sa My20.75 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2020 Ford Focus Active Sa My20.75 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2020 Ford Focus Active. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford Focus News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1582 mm
Tracking Rear 1576 mm
Ground Clearance 163 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1483 mm
Length 4397 mm
Width 1844 mm
Kerb Weight 1348 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1905 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 148 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 127 g/km
CO2 Urban 186 g/km
CO2 Combined 148 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 1600
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 134 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R18
Rear Tyre 215/50 R18
Front Rim Size 7Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Nxxgchp%$12345
Vehicle Segment Small Up To 40K
Country Manufactured Germany