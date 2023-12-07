WhichCar
2020 Ford Focus St Sa My20.75 2.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2020 Ford Focus St Sa My20.75 2.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2020 Ford Focus St. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1561 mm
Tracking Rear 1566 mm
Ground Clearance 102 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1458 mm
Length 4388 mm
Width 1825 mm
Kerb Weight 1506 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
CO2 Emissions 200 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 153 g/km
CO2 Urban 282 g/km
CO2 Combined 200 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 420 Nm
Makimum Power 206 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19
Rear Tyre 235/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19 H2
Rear Rim Size 8Jx19 H2

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Nxxgchp%$12345
Vehicle Segment Small Up To 40K
Country Manufactured Germany