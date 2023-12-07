WhichCar
2020 Genesis G70 2.0T S.roof Ik 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2020 Genesis G70 2.0T S.roof Ik 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Electronic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2020 Genesis G70 2.0T S.roof. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1596 mm
Tracking Rear 1632 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2835 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 4685 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 1604 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2140 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 536 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 199 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 149 g/km
CO2 Urban 287 g/km
CO2 Combined 199 g/km

Engine
Engine Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 353 Nm
Makimum Power 179 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18 95Y
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18 95Y
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension 5 Links

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmtg141Amhu123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Genesis G70 pricing and specs

2.0T Shooting Brake Sport Lux 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $81,000
3.3T Sport Lux 4D Sedan 3.3L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $88,000
2.0T Shooting Brake Sport Lux 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $74,100
3.3T Sport Lux 4D Sedan 3.3L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $80,500