Specifications for the 2020 Genesis G80 3.5T AWD Lux. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Genesis G80 3.5T AWD Lux Rg3.V1 My20 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1637 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|3010 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4995 mm
|Width
|1925 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2023 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2575 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|250 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|182 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|368 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|250 g/km
|Engine
|Tturbo Dir & Indirfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|530 Nm
|Makimum Power
|279 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 Zr20 99Y
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 Zr20 102Y
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20 +43.5
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx20 +56
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Control Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Control Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmtgb41Dmku123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large From 70K
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 345mm Rear Brakes
- 360mm Front Brakes
- 3D Function - Instrument Cluster
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet Lift System
- Active Carbon Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Active Sound Design
- Adaptive Suspension
- Auto Defog System
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Automatic Hold Function
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Rear Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Analogue Speedometer
- Active On-Demand Electronic AWD System
- Active Safety Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Automatic Lights
- Around View Monitor
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bolster Adjustment Drivers Seat 2 Way
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Side
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Chrome Bumper Inserts
- Centre Console Lighting
- Centre Console Tray
- Coasting Function
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Rear Doors
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Custom Mode
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Capacitive Touch Sensor Front Door Handles
- Cushion Extension
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Drivers Airbag - Leather Appointed
- Driver Attention Warning
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Dual Exhaust
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Tachometer
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Courtesy Lights
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Drivers Seat Ergo Motion Function
- Drivers Seat Switch Function Alert
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Drivers Seat Position Change Alert
- Digital Sound Processing
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Exit Assist Function
- Easy Access System - Steering Wheel & Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Control Suspension
- External Digital Amplifier
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Front Centre Armrest - Folding
- Front Grille Special
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Forward Attention Warning
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display - 12.0 inch image
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Intelligent Front Lighting System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Memory System
- Integrated Controller
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Accented Centre Console
- Leather Accented Dashboard
- Leather Accented Door Trims
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- LED Number Plate Light
- Lane Following Assist
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- LED Position Lights
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Lumbar Support 4 Way
- Leather Steering Wheel - Two-tone
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-media System with 14.5 inch Touch Screen
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mechanical Key x 1
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Nappa Leather Appointed Interior
- Navigation System
- Pelvic Adjustment Drivers Seat 2 Way
- Pre-active Adjustment Safe-Seat - Front Passenger
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Boot Lid - Open/Close & Close/Lock
- Power Boot Lid Control - Valet Mode Function
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Personal Profile
- Power Front Seat Driver 18 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 12 Way
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Rear Seats - Outer
- Premium Seats
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Pre-safe Seatbelts - Front Seats
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Sunshade Rear
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Windows Variable Speed Up/Down
- Quad Lamp Headlights
- Quantum Logic Surround
- Quad Lamp Tail Lights - LED
- Quad Lamp Turn Signal Lights - LED
- Quilted Trim
- Rear Air Conditioning Control Panel
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest with Controls
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Radio Data System
- 9.2 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment
- Remote Engine Start System
- Reverse Guide Lights
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - Dual Screen
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Centre
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning
- Solar Control Glass
- Storage Compartment Rear Centre Armrest
- Soft Door Close
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Sports Mode
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Smart Parking Assist
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 21 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Trip Computer
- Tempered Glass Rotary Gear Shift Control Dial
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Touchscreen 6 inch
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- USB Super Speed Audio/Video Input with iPod Comp
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Velour Floor Mats
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Ventilated Rear Seats - Outer
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wheel Finish - Satin
- Walk-in Switch - Front Passenger Seat
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wood Grain Trim
- Warning Triangle
- Wood Trim - Rear Armrest Console
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint
- Metallic Paint
- Matte Paint - $2,000
Current Genesis G80 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Electrified Lux 4D Sedan
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$127,500
|2.5T 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$85,670
|2.5T Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$98,670
|2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$104,670
|3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$114,670
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$120,670
|2.5T 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$75,000
|2.5T Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$86,300
|2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$91,600
|3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$100,300
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$105,600