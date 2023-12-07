Specifications for the 2020 Genesis G80 3.5T AWD. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Genesis G80 3.5T AWD Rg3.V1 My20 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1637 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|3010 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4995 mm
|Width
|1925 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2023 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2575 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|250 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|182 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|368 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|250 g/km
|Engine
|Tturbo Dir & Indirfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|530 Nm
|Makimum Power
|279 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 Zr20 99Y
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 Zr20 102Y
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20 +43.5
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx20 +56
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Control Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Control Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmtgb41Dmku123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large From 70K
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 345mm Rear Brakes
- 360mm Front Brakes
- 3D View
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet Lift System
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Carbon Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Active Sound Design
- Adaptive Suspension
- Auto Defog System
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Automatic Hold Function
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Analogue Speedometer
- Active On-Demand Electronic AWD System
- Active Safety Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Automatic Lights
- Around View Monitor
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bolster Adjustment Drivers Seat 2 Way
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Side
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Chrome Bumper Inserts
- Centre Console Lighting
- Centre Console Tray
- Coasting Function
- Cloth Headlining
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Front Doors
- Central Locking Interior Switch - Rear Doors
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Custom Mode
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Capacitive Touch Sensor Front Door Handles
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Dual Exhaust
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Tachometer
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Courtesy Lights
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Sound Processing
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Exit Assist Function
- Easy Access System - Steering Wheel & Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Control Suspension
- External Digital Amplifier
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Front Centre Armrest - Folding
- Front Grille Special
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Forward Attention Warning
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display - 12.0 inch image
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster Display - 8.0 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Memory System
- Integrated Controller
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Accented Centre Console
- Leather Accented Dashboard
- Leather Accented Door Trims
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- LED Number Plate Light
- Lane Following Assist
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- LED Position Lights
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Lumbar Support 4 Way
- Leather Steering Wheel - Two-tone
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-media System with 14.5 inch Touch Screen
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mechanical Key x 1
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Navigation System
- Pelvic Adjustment Drivers Seat 2 Way
- Pre-active Adjustment Safe-Seat - Front Passenger
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Boot Lid - Open/Close & Close/Lock
- Power Boot Lid Control - Valet Mode Function
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Personal Profile
- Power Front Seat Driver 12 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 12 Way
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Rear Seats - Outer
- Premium Seats
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Pre-safe Seatbelts - Front Seats
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Sunshade Rear
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Windows Variable Speed Up/Down
- Quad Lamp Headlights
- Quantum Logic Surround
- Quad Lamp Tail Lights - LED
- Quad Lamp Turn Signal Lights - LED
- Quilted Trim
- Rear Air Conditioning Control Panel
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Radio Data System
- Remote Engine Start System
- Reverse Guide Lights
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Centre
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning
- Solar Control Glass
- Storage Compartment Rear Centre Armrest
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Sports Mode
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 21 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Trip Computer
- Tempered Glass Rotary Gear Shift Control Dial
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Touchscreen 6 inch
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- USB Super Speed Audio/Video Input with iPod Comp
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Velour Floor Mats
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wheel Finish - Satin
- Walk-in Switch - Front Passenger Seat
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Wood Grain Trim
- Warning Triangle
- Wood Trim - Rear Armrest Console
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint
- Metallic Paint
- Matte Paint - $2,000
Current Genesis G80 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Electrified Lux 4D Sedan
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$127,500
|2.5T 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$85,670
|2.5T Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$98,670
|2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$104,670
|3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$114,670
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$120,670
|2.5T 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$75,000
|2.5T Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$86,300
|2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$91,600
|3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$100,300
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$105,600