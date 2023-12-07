Specifications for the 2020 Genesis G80 3.8 Ultimate. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Genesis G80 3.8 Ultimate 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1633 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|3010 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|4990 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1920 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|77 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|247 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.8 L/100km
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|192 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|341 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|247 g/km
|Engine
|Gasoline Direct Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|397 Nm
|Makimum Power
|232 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19 94W
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R19 96W
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|5 Links
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhgm41Emeu123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Active High Beam Control
- Analogue Clock
- Adaptive Suspension
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adaptive Front Lighting System
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Air Quality Sensor
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Aluminium Trim
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Chrome Bumper Inserts
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Climate Control Memory
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect App Services
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Restraint System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- DivX Compatibility
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- DVD Monitor
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Easy Access System
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Control Suspension
- Exterior Chrome Trim
- External Digital Amplifier
- Easy Exit Rear Seats
- Electronic Gear Selector
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Wiper De-icer
- Grab Handles - Front Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Heated Seats - All
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Jukebox Function
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Nappa Leather
- Painted Alloy Wheels
- Power Boot Lid
- Push Button Start
- Privacy Curtains
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 12 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 16 Way
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Rear Seats 4 Way
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Power Sunblind Rear Window
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assistance Kit
- Rear Air Vents
- Remote Boot Opening & Closing
- Rear Centre Armrest with Controls
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Radio Data System
- Reverse Assist
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Solar Control Glass
- Surround Camera System
- Soft Door Close
- Seatbelt/s Emergency Locking Retractor
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smart Key - Additional
- Smart Key Card
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Surround Sound System Premium
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Telematics
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Ventilated Front & Rear Seats
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Current Genesis G80 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Electrified Lux 4D Sedan
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$127,500
|2.5T 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$85,670
|2.5T Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$98,670
|2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD
|$104,670
|3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$114,670
|3.5T AWD Sport Lux 4D Sedan
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$120,670
