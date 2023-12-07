Specifications for the 2020 GWM Ute Cannon (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 GWM Ute Cannon (4X4) 2.0L Diesel Dual Cab Utility
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1580 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|194 mm
|Wheelbase
|3230 mm
|Height
|1886 mm
|Length
|5410 mm
|Width
|1934 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1965 kg
|Gcm
|5555 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3070 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|246 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9.4 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|228 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|276 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|246 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lgwdcf19#La123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 220V Power Outlet
- 316mm Front Brakes
- 323mm Rear Brakes
- 4L Mode
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Door Locks
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Alloy Wheels - Premium
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Coloured Wheel Arch Flares
- Black Interior
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Central Differential with Lock Function
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Diff Lock Rear
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Daytime Running Lights
- Dynamic Steering Torque System
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Diff Lock Rear
- Emergency Fuel Supply Cut-Off
- Electronic Gear Selector
- Exterior Mirrors - Folding
- Engine Cover
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Airbag
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Headrests Front
- Headrests Rear
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hydraulic Engine Mount
- Instrument Cluster Display - 3.5 Inch
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Change Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manual Temperature Control
- NCAP Frame & Body Structure
- Normal Key
- Painted Grille
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap - Driver
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Camera Mirror
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Recovery Point
- Rear View Mirror - Manual Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Special Anti-rust Protection
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Secondary Collision Mitigation
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Speed Limit Warning - Adjustable
- Sports Mode
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Speed Limit Information
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Side Steps
- Standard Mode
- Standard Interior
- Side View Camera
- Traction Control System
- Touchscreen LCD 9.0 Inch
- Torque On Demand 4x4
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Tinted Windows
- Upholstery - Comfort-Tek Leather
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Warning Triangle
Current GWM Ute pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Cannon (4X2) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$35,100
|Cannon (4X2) Dual Cab Chassis Tray
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$36,100
|Cannon (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$36,100
|Cannon (4X4) Dual Cab Chassis Tray
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$39,000
|Cannon-L (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$39,300
|Cannon-L (4X4) Dual Cab Chassis Tray
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$42,400
|Cannon Vanta (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$43,000
|Cannon-X (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$40,700
|Cannon-Xsr (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$49,000
|Cannon (4X2) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$31,500
|Cannon (4X2) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$33,500
|Cannon (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$30,600
|Cannon (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$33,300
|Cannon-L (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$33,400
|Cannon-L (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$36,300
|Cannon Vanta (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$39,700
|Cannon-X (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$33,900
|Cannon-X (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$37,300
|Cannon-Xsr (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,300
|Cannon (4X2) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$35,990
|Cannon (4X2) Dual Cab Chassis Tray
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$36,990
|Cannon (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$38,990
|Cannon (4X4) Dual Cab Chassis Tray
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$39,990
|Cannon-L (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$42,490
|Cannon-L (4X4) Dual Cab Chassis Tray
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$43,490
|Cannon Vanta (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$46,490
|Cannon-X (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,490
|Cannon-Xsr (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,990