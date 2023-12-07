WhichCar
2020 GWM Ute Cannon-L (4X4) 2.0L Diesel Dual Cab Utility

2020 GWM Ute Cannon-L (4X4) 2.0L Diesel Dual Cab Utility
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2020 GWM Ute Cannon-L (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 194 mm
Wheelbase 3230 mm
Height 1886 mm
Length 5410 mm
Width 1934 mm
Kerb Weight 1965 kg
Gcm 5555 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3070 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 246 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 9.4 L/100km
CO2 Extra 228 g/km
CO2 Urban 276 g/km
CO2 Combined 246 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/60 R18
Rear Tyre 265/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Lgwdcf19#La123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured China

Current GWM Ute pricing and specs

Cannon (4X2) Dual Cab Utility 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X2 $35,100
Cannon (4X2) Dual Cab Chassis Tray 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X2 $36,100
Cannon (4X4) Dual Cab Utility 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $36,100
Cannon (4X4) Dual Cab Chassis Tray 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $39,000
Cannon-L (4X4) Dual Cab Utility 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $39,300