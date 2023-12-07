Specifications for the 2020 Haval H6 Premium. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Haval H6 Premium Mky 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1565 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1565 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2720 mm
|Height
|1700 mm
|Length
|4549 mm
|Width
|1835 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1715 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|227 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|176 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|308 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|227 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|315 Nm
|Makimum Power
|145 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lgwef6A52Fh123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cargo/Luggage Area Rails System
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Door Ajar Warning
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Windows
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Roof Rails
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smart Key
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sound System with 7 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System