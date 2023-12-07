WhichCar
2020 Honda Cr-V Vti Lx (AWD) 5 Seats My21 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2020 Honda Cr-V Vti Lx (AWD) 5 Seats My21 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2020 Honda Cr-V Vti Lx (AWD) 5 Seats. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1601 mm
Tracking Rear 1617 mm
Ground Clearance 208 mm
Wheelbase 2660 mm
Height 1689 mm
Length 4635 mm
Width 1855 mm
Kerb Weight 1636 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 57 L
CO2 Emissions 169 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 143 g/km
CO2 Urban 211 g/km
CO2 Combined 169 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R19 101Y
Rear Tyre 235/55 R19 101Y
Front Rim Size 7.5X19
Rear Rim Size 7.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
Compliance Location Rh Side Bottom Of B-Pillar
VIN Number Mrhrw2850Mp060001
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Honda Cr-V pricing and specs

Vti L (AWD) 5 Seats 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $50,000
E:hev Rs (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD $58,400
Vti L7 (2Wd) 7 Seats 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $51,700
Vti X (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $43,400
Vti L (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $46,400