Specifications for the 2020 HSV Colorado Sportscat Sv (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 HSV Colorado Sportscat Sv (4X4) 82C43 My20 2.8L Diesel Crew Cab P/Up
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1600 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1600 mm
|Ground Clearance
|251 mm
|Wheelbase
|3095 mm
|Height
|1826 mm
|Length
|5345 mm
|Width
|1933 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2281 kg
|Gcm
|6300 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|869 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|210 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5B
|CO2 Extra
|189 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|246 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|210 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|285/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|10X18
|Rear Rim Size
|10X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mmu148Pk0Lh123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- All Terrain Tyres
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Alloy Sports Bar
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Android Auto
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Bonnet Bulge
- Black Door Handles - Exterior
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille
- Black Wheel Arch Flares
- Black Rear Bumper
- Bucket Front Seats
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Chrome Gear Selector
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Gear Selector
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - LED
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Head Restraints
- Hill Start Assist
- Hard Tonneau Cover
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Lane Departure Warning
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Locking Tailgate
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Overhead Console/s
- Park Assist 2
- Performance Brake Package
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Front Seat Passenger 6 Way
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear De-coupling Anti-roll Bar
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelt Automatic Locking Retractor
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Under Rear Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Special Identifying Badging
- Soft Open Tailgate
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 7 Speakers
- Special Seat Inserts
- Side Steps
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Traction Control System
- Towing Hook - Front
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- USB Input Socket
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $550
- Sail Plane - $1,300
- Solid Paint
- Performance Suspension - $2,990
- Ute Tray Liner - $300