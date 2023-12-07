Specifications for the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander Crdi (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander Crdi (AWD) Tm.v3 My21 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1637 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1647 mm
|Ground Clearance
|176 mm
|Wheelbase
|2765 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4785 mm
|Width
|1900 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1820 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2610 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67 L
|CO2 Emissions
|160 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|138 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|198 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|160 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|148 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R20 105V Xl
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R20 105V Xl
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20 +54
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx20 +54
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhs181Hmju123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- Seven Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Auto Defog System
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Alloy Effect Insert - Steering Wheel
- Alloy Effect Surrounds
- Automatic Hold Function
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Body Coloured Cladding
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Interior Trim
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Cargo Area Mat - Carpet
- Console - Centre Floor
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cupholders 3rd Row
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cooling/Heating Vents 2nd Row
- Cooling/Heating Vents 3rd Row
- Central Locking
- Comfort Mode
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Extension
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Digital Speedometer
- Exit Assist Function
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- External Digital Amplifier
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Console Storage Area 12V plug
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Fog Lights - LED
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Grab Handle - Passenger Side
- Grab Handles - Rear Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Hyundai Smartsense
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Memory System - Driver Seat
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Door Trim Package
- LED Indicators
- Lane Following Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Lane/Road Edge Detection
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Multi-projector LED Headlights
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Multi-terrain Select
- Mud Mode
- Nappa Leather Appointed Seats
- Nappa Leather Appointed Interior
- Nappa Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- One Touch Flat Folding Seating - 2nd Row
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 14 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Positioning Lights LED
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Steering
- Passenger Talk Function
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Quiet Mode Function
- Rear Air Conditioning Control Panel
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Radio Data System
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails
- Roll-over Sensor
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Rear Sunshade Blinds
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sand Mode
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelt Holders 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelt Holders 3rd Row
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Satin Chrome Door Frame & Beltline Moulding
- Solar Control Glass
- Safety Lights Integrated In Front Doors
- Sunroof Sliding Front & Panoramic Roof Fixed Rear
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Side Garnish - Satin Chrome
- Smart Key
- Stainless Steel Skid Plate Front & Rear
- Skid Plates - Satin Chrome - Front
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smart Mode
- Storage Nets
- Snow Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection Rear - Advanced
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunroof Blind Powered - Rear
- Panoramic Sunroof - Dual Pane
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Side Storage Recess - Outer Sides 3rd Row
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate - Speed Adjustable
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wireless Device Charger
- Walk-in Switch Remote One-touch 3rd Row
- Walk-in Switch - Front Passenger Seat
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
Optional Extras
- Interior Colour - Camel Beige - $295
- Premium Paint - $695
- Standard Paint
Current Hyundai Santa Fe pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,000
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,295
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Brn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,295
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,500
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,795
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Brn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,795
|Elite Hev (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$65,000
|Hev (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,500
|Hev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$58,500