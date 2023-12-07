Specifications for the 2020 Hyundai Tucson Elite (AWD) Beige Int. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Hyundai Tucson Elite (AWD) Beige Int Tl3 My20 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1608 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|182 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1655 mm
|Length
|4475 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1690 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2190 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|178 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|151 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|224 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|178 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|265 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R18 98H
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R18 98H
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18 +51
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18 +51
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhj#81$%&U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Czech Republic
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- Auto Link
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Collision Avoidance System
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Clock
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Portable Ash Tray
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Protective Glazing
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $595
- Metallic Paint - $595
- Solid Paint
Current Hyundai Tucson pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Elite (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$42,400
|Elite (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$44,300
|Elite (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$38,600
|Elite N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$46,000
|Elite N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$46,700
|Elite N Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$42,100
|(FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$34,800
|Highlander (FWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$45,000
|Highlander (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$50,900
|Highlander (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$50,800
|Highlander N Line (FWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$46,500
|Highlander N Line (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$50,400
|Highlander N Line (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$54,500
|Highlander (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$46,500
|Highlander (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$50,400
|Highlander (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$52,300
|Highlander N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$50,500
|Highlander N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$53,800
|Highlander N Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$47,900
|N Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$38,700
