WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Picanto
  4. GT-Line

2020 Kia Picanto GT-Line Ja My20 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2020 Kia Picanto GT-Line Ja My20 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Micro

Specifications for the 2020 Kia Picanto GT-Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Kia Picanto News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1415 mm
Tracking Rear 1418 mm
Ground Clearance 141 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1485 mm
Length 3595 mm
Width 1595 mm
Kerb Weight 995 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 117 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 99 g/km
CO2 Urban 147 g/km
CO2 Combined 117 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 122 Nm
Makimum Power 62 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/45 R16
Rear Tyre 195/45 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On Floor In Boot Compartment
Compliance Location Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
VIN Number Knab%516L#T123456
Vehicle Segment Micro
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Kia Picanto pricing and specs

GT Line (Pe2) 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD $21,290
GT Line (Pe2) 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD $19,690
Sport (Pe2) 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD $19,490
Sport (Pe2) 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD $17,890
GT Line (Pe2) 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD $20,700
GT Line (Pe2) 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD $19,100
Sport (Pe2) 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD $18,900
Sport (Pe2) 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD $17,400