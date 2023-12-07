Specifications for the 2020 Kia Picanto GT (Turbo) (Pe). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Kia Picanto GT (Turbo) (Pe) Ja My21 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Tracking Front
|1394 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1403 mm
|Ground Clearance
|141 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1485 mm
|Length
|3595 mm
|Width
|1595 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1007 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|CO2 Emissions
|110 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|92 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|140 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|110 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|172 Nm
|Makimum Power
|74 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/45 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/45 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
|VIN Number
|Knab%516L#T123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 234mm Rear Brakes
- 256mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm with Security Indicator
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Body Kit
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Black Vent Surrounds
- Curtain Airbags
- Contrast Body Accents
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cargo Parcel Shelf - Rigid
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Waistline
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Energy Absorbing Steering Column
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear LED
- Glovebox Compartment
- GT Package
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- High Gloss Centre Fascia
- Halogen Headlights
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Instrument Cluster Display - 4.2 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Boot Release
- Key Ignition Spare
- LED Position Lights - Rear
- Metallic Finish Dash Fascia
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media Interface
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Premium Gear Knob
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Premium Seats
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Anti-trap - Driver
- Power Window Driver Auto Up/Down
- Radio AM/FM
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioner Front Passenger
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sliding Floor Console Storage Box with Lid
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Seat Trim Accents
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- Touchscreen LCD 8.0 Inch
- TFT LCD Information Display
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wireless Smartphone Connectivity
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $520
Current Kia Picanto pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Line (Pe2) 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$21,290
|GT Line (Pe2) 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$19,690
|Sport (Pe2) 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$19,490
|Sport (Pe2) 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$17,890
|GT Line (Pe2) 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$20,700
|GT Line (Pe2) 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$19,100
|Sport (Pe2) 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$18,900
|Sport (Pe2) 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$17,400