Specifications for the 2020 Kia Picanto S (Pe). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Kia Picanto S (Pe) Ja My21 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Tracking Front
|1406 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1415 mm
|Ground Clearance
|141 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1485 mm
|Length
|3595 mm
|Width
|1595 mm
|Kerb Weight
|995 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|CO2 Emissions
|134 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|107 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|180 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|134 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|122 Nm
|Makimum Power
|62 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/65 R14
|Rear Tyre
|175/65 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
|VIN Number
|Knab@512&#T123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 234mm Rear Brakes
- 256mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm with Security Indicator
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Tray
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cargo Parcel Shelf - Rigid
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Daytime Running Lights
- Energy Absorbing Steering Column
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Instrument Cluster Display - 4.2 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Boot Release
- Key Ignition Spare
- Metallic Finish Dash Fascia
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media Interface
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Anti-trap - Driver
- Power Window Driver Auto Up/Down
- Radio AM/FM
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioner Front Passenger
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- Touchscreen LCD 8.0 Inch
- TFT LCD Information Display
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wireless Smartphone Connectivity
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $520
Current Kia Picanto pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Line (Pe2) 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$21,290
|GT Line (Pe2) 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$19,690
|Sport (Pe2) 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$19,490
|Sport (Pe2) 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$17,890
|GT Line (Pe2) 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$20,700
|GT Line (Pe2) 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$19,100
|Sport (Pe2) 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$18,900
|Sport (Pe2) 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$17,400