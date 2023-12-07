Specifications for the 2020 Kia Stinger GT (Black Leather). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Kia Stinger GT (Black Leather) Ck Pe My21 3.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1596 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1619 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2905 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4830 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1793 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|CO2 Emissions
|239 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|177 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|346 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|239 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Gas D/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|510 Nm
|Makimum Power
|274 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
|VIN Number
|Knae&51Cm@6123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 340mm Rear Brakes
- 350mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Active Sound Design
- Auto Defog System
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Alarm with Security Indicator
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Advanced Smart Cruise Control
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Alloy Scuff Plates
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Aluminium Trim
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- Around View Monitor
- Audio Visual Navigation Display
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black & Chrome Grille with Chrome Surround
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Headliner
- Bi Modal Exhaust
- Blind Spot Detection
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Console - Centre Floor
- Centre Console Tray
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Clari-FI
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Custom Mode
- Comfort Mode
- Coasting Mode (Eco & Smart Drive Modes)
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Dynamic Bending LED Headlights
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Speedometer
- Energy Absorbing Steering Column
- Easy Access System - Drivers Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- External Digital Amplifier
- Exclusive Exterior Treatments
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flat Fold Seating
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Front View Camera
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- High Beam Assist
- Hood Insulator
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hood Lift System
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Engine Immobiliser
- iPod Control
- In-audio Screen Climate Control Display
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Boot Release
- Keyless Entry
- LED Cargo Area Lighting
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lane Following Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Launch Mode Control
- LED Position Lights
- Lane/Road Edge Detection
- Limited Slip Differential
- Lumbar Support - Front Passenger
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Media Streaming
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metal Look Interior Trim
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Parking Distance Display
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment - Driver
- Power Sunroof
- Power Seat Thigh Extender - Driver
- Power Steering Variable
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows - Auto Up/Down - Front
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Windows Front
- Quantum Logic Surround
- Quad-Tip Exhaust
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Remote Climate Control
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Diffuser
- Remote Engine Start System
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lip Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Sports Mode
- Smart Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 15 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Stainless Steel Loading Sill Protector
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Smart Trunk - Auto Release
- Subwoofer
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- User Selectable Options
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Variable Valve Exhaust System
- Wheel Finish - Machine
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Windscreen With Sunband
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Premium Paint - $695
- Solid Paint
Current Kia Stinger pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.0 GT-Line (Black Leather) 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$60,430
|2.0 GT-Line (Red Leather) 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$60,430
|200S 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$52,750
|3.3 GT (Black Leather) 4D Sedan
|3.3L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$66,460
|3.3 GT (Red Leather) 4D Sedan
|3.3L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$66,460
|330S 4D Sedan
|3.3L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,530