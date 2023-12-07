Specifications for the 2020 Kia Stinger GT Night Sky Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Kia Stinger GT Night Sky Edition My20 3.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1596 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1619 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2905 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4830 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1780 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|239 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|177 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|346 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|239 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|510 Nm
|Makimum Power
|272 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 Zr19
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 Zr19
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
|VIN Number
|Knae551Cml6012345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Active Heated/Ventilated Front Seats
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bending Lights
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Clock
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Forward Collision Warning
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hood Insulator
- Hill Holder
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- High Level Interior Lighting
- Hood Lift System
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Interior Accents
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Luggage Compartment Cover
- Launch Mode Control
- Limited Slip Differential
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Sunroof
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Power Windows - Front Auto With Safety Function
- Quad Exhaust
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Surround Camera System
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Seatbelt/s Emergency Locking Retractor
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Pedals
- Sound System with 15 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $695
