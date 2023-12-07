Specifications for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P200 R-Dynamic S (147Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P200 R-Dynamic S (147Kw) L551 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1625 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1631 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2681 mm
|Height
|1649 mm
|Length
|4371 mm
|Width
|1996 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1746 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2430 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|184 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|153 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|237 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|184 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Salza2Axxlh123450
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Animated Directional Indicators - Rear
- Analogue Dials with Central TFT Display
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Autonomous Emergency Braking Rear
- Approach Illumination
- All Surface Progress Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- All Season Tyres
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Curtain Airbags
- Cabin Lighting
- Configurable Autolock
- Condition Based Service System
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Treadplates
- Clear Exit Monitor
- ClearSight Ground View
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Driver Monitoring
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Volume Control
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Efficient Driveline
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electrical Towing Preparation
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Head Restraints - Passive
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Interior Fr Dr Handles - Separate Locking Switches
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Low Traction Launch
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Morzine Headlining - Ebony
- Multi-media System with 10 inch Touch Screen
- Overhead Lighting Console
- Online Pack
- Overhead Storage Compartment/s
- Pwr Front Seats 12 Way - Manual Headrests & (SFR1)
- Park Assist 360 Degrees
- Passive Suspension
- Push Button Start
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Satin Chrome
- Perimeter Alarm
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Socket Pack 1
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Collision Monitor
- R-Dynamic Exterior Pack
- Remote Infotainment System
- Roll Stability Control
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System - 3D
- Sunglass Holder
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Standard Roof
- Start-up Sequence with Movement, Dials & Lighting
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Terrain Response 2
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Towing Eyes - Front & Rear
- Upgraded Advanced Driver Assistance
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Wade Sensing
Optional Extras
- (2ZCC) with 2nd Row Vents & Temperature Control - $1,000
- Active High Beam Control - $250
- Activity Key - $750
- Animated Directional Indicators - $190
- Adaptive Dynamics - $1,950
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts - $100
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,180
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $640
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $3,500
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch - $320
- Black Painted Roof - $1,050
- Cabin Air Ionisation with Filter - $777
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,010
- Click & Go Integrated Base Unit - $340
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $340
- Configurable Dynamics - $390
- Convenience Pack - $1,500
- Cargo/Luggage Area Rails System - $580
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $400
- Dynamic Handling Package - $2,265
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $380
- Exterior Pack - Black - $1,680
- Fog Lights - Front - $330
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $170
- Heated Steering Wheel - $690
- Head Up Display - $1,300
- Heated Washer Jets - $250
- Headlight Washer System - $380
- Interactive Driver Display - $650
- Illuminated & Personalised Metal Treadplates - $890
- Intrusion Sensor - $820
- Premium LED Headlights with signature DRL - $1,570
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - $405
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full - $2,530
- Leather Upholstery Special - $4,188
- Morzine Headlining - Light Oyster
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL - $3,170
- Metallic Paint - $1,480
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,020
- Pwr Fr Sts 12 Way - Dr Mem & Man H/rests & (SFR1) - $810
- Pwr Fr Seats 12 Way - Heated, Man H/rests & (SFR3) - $1,610
- Pwr Fr Sts 12 Way - Htd, Dr Mem, Man H/rsts & (SFR - $1,700
- Pwr Fr Sts 12 Way - Htd, Dr Mem, Man H/rts & (SFR3 - $2,510
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Mem & Manual Headrests - $890
- Power Front Seats 14 Way Htd/Captains Armrest - $1,700
- Pwr Fr Sts 14 Way - Htd, Dr Mem, Man H/rsts (HRS) - $250
- Pwr Fr Sts 14 Way - Clim, Dr Mem, Man H/rst (HRS) - $4,130
- Pwr Fr Seats 14 Way - Massage, Dr Mem & Man H/rsts - $2,620
- Pwr Fr Sts 14 Way - Htd, Mass, Dr Mem, Man H/rsts - $3,430
- Pwr Fr Sts 14 Way - Htd/Mass/Dr Mem/Man H/R (HRS) - $4,240
- Pwr Fr Sts 14 Way - Clim/Mass/Dr Mem/Man H/R (HRS) - $5,860
- Park Assist - $310
- Power Adjustable Steering Column - $380
- Premium Mats - $290
- Premium Cabin Lighting - $410
- Power Socket Pack 2 - $180
- Premium Upgrade Interior Pack - $3,070
- Red Brake Calipers - $325
- Rear Privacy Glass - $690
- Rear View Mirror - ClearSight - $1,230
- Secure Tracker - $750
- Secure Tracker Pro - $955
- Smoke Pack - $70
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,100
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $2,300
- Premium Sound System - $1,200
- Suedecloth Headlining - $2,020
- Surround Sound System - $2,000
- Summer Tyres
- Special Veneer - $160
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $660
- Textile Pack
- Textile Pack - Premium - $405
- Twin Front Cupholders with Cover - $113
- Technology Pack - $3,340
- Touch Pro Duo - $950
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $580
- Upholstery - Premium Textile/Dinamica Suedecloth - $4,188
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $430
Current Land Rover Range Rover Evoque pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,100
|P250 Dynamic Hse (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$85,300
|P250 Autobiography (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$96,500
|Phev Dynamic Hse (227Kw) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$105,100
|Phev Autobiography (227Kw) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$114,200
|P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,270
|P250 Dynamic Hse (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$86,570
|P250 Autobiography (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$98,020
|Phev Dynamic Hse (227Kw) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$106,675
|Phev Autobiography (227Kw) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$115,975