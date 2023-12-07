Specifications for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 First Edition (183Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 First Edition (183Kw) L551 My20.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1625 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1631 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2681 mm
|Height
|1649 mm
|Length
|4371 mm
|Width
|1996 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1862 kg
|Gcm
|4230 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2430 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|617 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|184 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|153 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|237 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|184 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|365 Nm
|Makimum Power
|183 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Salza2Axxlh123450
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Dual Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Animated Directional Indicators
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Audio Remote Control
- All Surface Progress Control
- Adaptive Surface Response
- Adjustable Steering Column
- All Season Tyres
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Black Painted Roof
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Condition Based Service System
- Chrome Treadplates
- Driver Monitoring
- Efficient Driveline
- Extended Trim Finisher - Aluminium
- Exit Warnings System
- Exterior Pack
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- High Speed Emergency Braking
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- InControl Apps
- Interactive Driver Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Illuminated & Personalised Metal Treadplates
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Long Range Fuel Tank
- Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Passive Suspension
- 360 Degree Park Distance Control
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personalised Floor Mats
- Professional Navigation System
- Pro Services
- Power Front Seats 14 Way Heated with Memory
- Power Socket Pack 1
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - ClearSight
- Smart Settings
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Subwoofer
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Touch Pro Duo
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Dynamics - $1,460
- Air Quality Sensor - $170
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $555
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $795
- Configurable Dynamics - $390
- Secure Tracker - $750
- Secure Tracker Pro - $955
Current Land Rover Range Rover Evoque pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,100
|P250 Dynamic Hse (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$85,300
|P250 Autobiography (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$96,500
|Phev Dynamic Hse (227Kw) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$105,100
|Phev Autobiography (227Kw) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$114,200
|P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,270
|P250 Dynamic Hse (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$86,570
|P250 Autobiography (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$98,020
|Phev Dynamic Hse (227Kw) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$106,675
|Phev Autobiography (227Kw) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$115,975