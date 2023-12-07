Specifications for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Fifty P525 (386Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Fifty P525 (386Kw) L405 My21.5 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1693 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1685 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Wheelbase
|2922 mm
|Height
|1869 mm
|Length
|5000 mm
|Width
|2073 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2383 kg
|Gcm
|6660 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3160 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|104 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|294 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|226 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|411 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|294 g/km
|Engine
|Supercharged Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|625 Nm
|Makimum Power
|386 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/40 R22
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 R22
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx22
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salga2Ae0La001022
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 365mm Rear Brakes
- 380mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Automatic Access Height
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Atlas Exterior Accents
- Adaptive Front Lighting System
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised
- All Surface Progress Control
- All Terrain Information Centre
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts
- Android Auto
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Black Brake Calipers
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Configurable Autolock
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Cargo Cover - Hinged with Hardcover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Clear Exit Monitor
- Comfort Mode
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Configurable Single Point Entry
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver & Passenger Armrests
- Dual Integrated Tailpipes
- Driver Monitoring
- Domestic Plug Socket
- Dynamic Response
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Digital TV
- Dynamic Mode
- Electronic Air Suspension
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Easy Boot Loading
- ECO Mode
- Electrically Heated Windscreen
- Embossed Headrests
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electrical Towing Preparation
- Extra USB Socket/s
- First Aid Kit
- Front Cooled Centre Console Box
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Follow Me Home Lighting
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Grey Brake Calipers
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Speed Emergency Braking
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Interactive Driver Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Protect
- Intrusion Sensor
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Headlining
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laminated Safety Glass
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Low Traction Launch
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Numbered Badge - Interior
- Non-smoking Package
- Pwr Fr Seats 24 Way - Clim, Mass, Exec Rear
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Push Button Start
- Power Child Locks
- 360 Degree Park Distance Control
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Privacy Glass
- Pixel LED Headlights with Signature DRL
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Folding With Courtesy Light
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Professional Navigation System
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rotary Gear Selector
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Premium Infotainment System
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - Removed
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Soft Door Close
- Special Identifying Badging
- Signature Sound System
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Sliding Panoramic S/Rf & Sun Blind/Auto Sun Blind
- Surround Sound System
- Special Veneer - Black
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 22 inch
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tow Hitch Receiver
- Touch Pro 10 Inch
- Touch Pro Duo
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Terrain Response 2
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Towing Eyes - Front & Rear
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Gloss
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Activity Key - $920
- Active Rear Locking Differential - $1,170
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch
- Black Painted Roof - $2,000
- Cabin Air Ionisation with Filter - $460
- CD/DVD Player
- Electric Cabin Pre-conditioning - $3,470
- Exterior Pack - Black - $2,730
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $1,640
- Home Link - $700
- Interior Trim Special
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,870
- Pwr Fr Seats 24 Way - Clim, Mass, Exec Comf Rear - $7,040
- Pwr Fr Seats 24 Way - Clim, Mass, Exec Comf & Rear - $10,000
- Pwr Fr Sts 24 Way - Clim F&R, Mass Fr, Pwr Rec Rr
- Pixel Laser LED Headlights with Signature DRL - $5,200
- 10 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment - $5,460
- Secure Tracker - $1,330
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,750
- Standard Glass
- Special Veneer
- Special Veneer - Walnut
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $410
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel - $1,030
- Wade Sensing - $700