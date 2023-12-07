WhichCar
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Sdv6 Hse (225Kw) L494 My20.5 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

6b602211/2020 land rover range rover sport sdv6 hse 225kw 3 0l diesel 4d wagon 042c012f
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Sdv6 Hse (225Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1690 mm
Tracking Rear 1685 mm
Ground Clearance 213 mm
Wheelbase 2923 mm
Height 1780 mm
Length 4879 mm
Width 1983 mm
Kerb Weight 2178 kg
Gcm 6550 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 882 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 204 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 187 g/km
CO2 Urban 234 g/km
CO2 Combined 204 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R20
Rear Tyre 255/55 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Salwa2Ke0Ea000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured England

Current Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing and specs

D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $152,100
D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $192,800
D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $169,600
P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $182,800
P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $174,200