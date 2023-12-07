Specifications for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 S/C A/B Dynamic (386Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 S/C A/B Dynamic (386Kw) L494 My21 5.0L Petrol 5D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1690 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1683 mm
|Ground Clearance
|213 mm
|Wheelbase
|2923 mm
|Height
|1780 mm
|Length
|4879 mm
|Width
|1983 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2252 kg
|Gcm
|6600 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|294 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.8 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|236 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|411 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|294 g/km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|625 Nm
|Makimum Power
|386 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/45 R21
|Rear Tyre
|275/45 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9.5X21
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salwa2Ae1La000031
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Active Roll Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adaptive Distance Control
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Acoustic Glass Front & Toughened Rear Side Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- All Surface Progress Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- All Terrain Information Centre
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts
- Android Auto
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Configurable Autolock
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Configurable Dynamics
- Connected Drive Services
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Configurable Single Point Entry
- Close Vehicle Sensing
- Driver Armrest/s
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Monitoring
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dynamic Response
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Active Diff - Torque Vectoring Braking
- Electronic Air Suspension
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Brake Pre-fill
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Engine Cover
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electric Seat Height Adjustment
- Electrical Towing Preparation
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Black
- Forward Traffic Detection
- Front View Camera
- Forward Vehicle Guidance
- Gradient Acceleration Control
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gradient Release Control
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Speed Emergency Braking
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- InControl Protect
- Interactive Driver Display
- Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Engine Immobiliser
- Illuminated & Personalised Metal Treadplates
- Intrusion Sensor
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Low Level Coolant Sensor
- Loadspace Mounting Provisions
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Low Traction Launch
- Leather Upholstery
- Leather Upgrade - Extended
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL
- Multi View Camera
- Non-smoking Package
- Passenger Armrest/s
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Push Button Start
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Satin Chrome
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Headrest Adjustment
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 2-way
- Power Mirror Fold, Memory, Heated & App Lights
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Professional Navigation System
- Pro Services with WIFI
- Power Socket/s
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Queue Assist
- Red Brake Calipers
- Remote Beep & Flash
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Control Cabin Pre-conditioning
- Remote Premium
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Roof Rack Mounting Points
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Load Through Rear Seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Service Interval Sensor
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Sound System with 18 Speakers
- Standard Roof
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Hitch Guidance
- Touch Pro 10 Inch
- Touch Pro Duo
- Terrain Response 2 with Dynamic Program
- Trailer Reverse Park Guidance
- Trailer Stability Control
- Tilt Sensor
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Towing Eyes
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 3 Zone - $1,890
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $3,370
- Activity Key - $930
- Adaptive High Beam Assist - $330
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,250
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $3,400
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch
- Body Coloured Roof
- Black Painted Roof
- Bright Exterior Pack - $2,520
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $656
- Climate Comfort Pack - $11,820
- Cold Climate Pack - $6,630
- CD/DVD Player
- Charging Cable - Public - $588
- Convenience Pack - $2,530
- Climate Seats Front & Rear - $730
- Driver Assist Pack - $2,738
- Domestic Plug Socket - $130
- Digital TV - $2,140
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $460
- Extended Trim Finisher - Carbon Fibre - $3,150
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $1,670
- Grey Brake Calipers
- Home Link - $700
- Heated Steering Wheel - $510
- Morzine Headlining
- Morzine Headlining - Special Colour
- Metallic Paint - $2,200
- Metallic Paint Premium - $4,420
- No Badge
- Off Road Pack - $5,530
- Power Front Seats 20 Way - Memory & Wing Headrests
- Power Front Seats 20 Way - Massage, Mem & Wing H/R
- Power Front Seats 22 Way - Massage, Mem & Wing H/R
- Park Pro Pack - $1,530
- Pixel LED Headlights with Signature DRL - $1,800
- Pixel Laser LED Headlights with Signature DRL - $6,970
- Remote Climate Control - $3,470
- 8 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment - $5,250
- 10 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment - $6,830
- Rear Privacy Glass - $950
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioner Front Passenger
- Secure Tracker - $1,330
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,750
- Signature Entertainment Pack - $17,030
- Special Effect Paint - Gloss - $14,600
- Special Effect Paint - Satin - $20,550
- Signature Sound System - $10,940
- Solid Paint
- Sliding Panoramic S/Rf & Sun Blind/Auto Sun Blind - $4,420
- Fixed Panoramic S/Roof & Sun Blind/Auto Sun Blind - $3,570
- Special Veneer - $580
- Special Veneer Extended - $690
- Spare Wheel 19 inch
- Spare Wheel 21 inch
- Spare Wheel 22 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $410
- Tow Hitch Receiver - $1,860
- Tow Pack - $2,000
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Third Row Seats - $3,890
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss - $11,050
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin - $17,000
- Wade Sensing - $700
Current Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$152,100
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$192,800
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$169,600
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$182,800
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,200
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$153,500
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$194,500
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$171,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$184,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$176,000
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,961
|D250 Se (183Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$146,000
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$198,261
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,911
|P360 Se (265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$151,800
|P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$161,661
|P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$173,761
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$188,716
|P460E Phev Autobiogr (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$212,105