WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Range Rover Sport
  4. V8 S/C Hse Dynamic (386Kw)

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 S/C Hse Dynamic (386Kw) L494 My20 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

d6cd257d/2020 land rover range rover sport v8 sc hse dynamic 386kw 5 0l petrol 4d wagon 04ce0160
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 S/C Hse Dynamic (386Kw) L494 My20 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 S/C Hse Dynamic (386Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Land Rover Range Rover Sport News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1690 mm
Tracking Rear 1685 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2923 mm
Height 1780 mm
Length 4879 mm
Width 1983 mm
Kerb Weight 2323 kg
Gcm 6600 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 777 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 105 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 294 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.8 L/100km
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 236 g/km
CO2 Urban 411 g/km
CO2 Combined 294 g/km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 625 Nm
Makimum Power 386 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/45 R21
Rear Tyre 275/45 R21
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx21
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Salwa2Te0Ea000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured England

Current Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing and specs

D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $152,100
D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $192,800
D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $169,600
P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $182,800
P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $174,200