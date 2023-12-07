Specifications for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar D275 R-Dynamic Se (202Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar D275 R-Dynamic Se (202Kw) L560 My20 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1640 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1657 mm
|Wheelbase
|2874 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4797 mm
|Width
|2041 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1954 kg
|Gcm
|5110 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2610 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|656 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|CO2 Emissions
|178 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|158 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|212 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|178 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|625 Nm
|Makimum Power
|202 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Integral Link, Independent, Integral Torsion Bar
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Salya2Kexka124403
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 350mm Front Brakes
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Air Quality Sensor
- Audio Remote Control
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- All Season Tyres
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Roof
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extended Trim Finisher - Aluminium
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Bumper Special
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Gradient Release Control
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Seats - All
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Head Restraints
- Headrests Rear
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Headlight Washer System
- Interactive Driver Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Indicators
- LED Number Plate Light
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Morzine Headlining
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Driver Memory
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Pwr Mirror Dimming, Fold, Heated & App Lights
- Professional Navigation System
- Pro Services
- Pro Services with WIFI
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Running Boards - Aluminium
- Rear Bumper Special
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roll Stability Control
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Suedecloth Interior Pack
- Selective Catalytic Reduction
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smartphone Pack
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Single Speed Transfer Box
- Subwoofer
- Surround Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- Touch Pro Duo
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Terrain Response
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Trailer Stability Control
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Voice Recognition System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $1,940
- Activity Key - $960
- Adaptive Dynamics - $2,504
- All Surface Progress Control - $640
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,300
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,600
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $390
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $1,690
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $2,290
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch - $390
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Black Painted Roof - $1,260
- Blind Spot Assist - $1,001
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $480
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting - $540
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,330
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $380
- Climate Pack - $2,397
- Configurable Dynamics - $940
- Convenience Pack - $1,390
- Driver Assist Pack - $3,965
- Dynamic Handling Package - $5,545
- Driver Pack - $1,742
- Digital TV - $2,220
- Electronic Active Diff - Torque Vectoring Braking - $1,110
- Electronic Air Suspension - $2,110
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $800
- Extended Trim Finisher - Carbon Fibre - $3,020
- Fog Lights - Front - $403
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - $320
- Home Link - $740
- Headlining Special
- Heated Steering Wheel - $890
- Head Up Display - $2,420
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels - Special - $640
- Illuminated Loadspace Scuff Plate - $940
- Intrusion Sensor - $1,060
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox - $430
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - $1,200
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full - $3,480
- Leather Upholstery Special - $1,910
- Matrix-laser LED headlights with signature DRL - $3,900
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Driver Mem Rear Pwr Rec - $598
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Climate & Driver Memory - $1,495
- Power Fr Seats 14 Way - Climate, Dr Mem, Heat Rear - $2,301
- Pwr Fr Seats 14 Way - Clim, Dr Mem, Ht Rear Pw Rec - $2,289
- Power Fr Seats 14 Way - Clim, Dr Mem Rear Pwr Rec - $2,093
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Heated & Driver Memory - $806
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Heated All & Driver Mem - $1,612
- Pwr Fr Seats 14 Way - Heat All, Dr Mem, Rr Pwr Rec - $2,210
- Pwr Fr Seats 14 Way - Heated, Dr Mem, Rear Pwr Rec - $1,404
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Heated - $3,497
- Power Fr Seats 18 Way - Clim, Mass, Mem, Heat Rear - $6,903
- Power Front Seats 18 Way - Climate, Massage & Mem - $6,097
- Power Front Seats 22 Way - Climate, Massage & Mem - $7,111
- Pwr Fr Seats 22 Way - Clim, Mass, Mem, Heat Rear - $7,917
- Park Pack - $1,313
- Power Adjustable Steering Column - $220
- Park Heating Remote Control - $3,470
- Premium Mats - $640
- Premium Textile & Suedecloth Seats - $1,910
- Premium Upgrade Interior Pack - $3,970
- R-Dynamic Black Pack - $2,180
- 8 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment - $5,490
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $940
- Roof Rails - Silver Finish - $940
- Rear Privacy Glass - $890
- Rear Seat Remote Release - $300
- Suedecloth Steering Wheel - $530
- Surround Camera System - $1,650
- Secure Tracker - $1,370
- Signature Sound System - $5,640
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,550
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $4,370
- Suedecloth Headlining - $2,630
- Summer Tyres
- Special Veneer - $220
- Special Veneer - Black - $530
- Spare Wheel 18 inch - $1,001
- Spare Wheel 19 inch - $1,201
- Spare Wheel 20 inch - $1,401
- Spare Wheel 21 inch - $1,601
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary - $530
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $850
- Textile Pack - Premium - $2,500
- Tow Hitch Receiver - $1,000
- Technology Pack - $5,840
- Terrain Response 2 - $430
- Wade Sensing - $702
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $560
Current Land Rover Range Rover Velar pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,898
|D300 Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$122,553
|P400 Autobiography (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,403
|P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$140,503
|P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$131,198
|Phev Dynamic Hse (297Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$143,508
|Phev Dynamic Se (297Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$132,153