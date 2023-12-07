Specifications for the 2020 LDV G10 Diesel (9 Seat Mpv). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 LDV G10 Diesel (9 Seat Mpv) Sv7A My20 1.9L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|9
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1680 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1660 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|3198 mm
|Height
|1928 mm
|Length
|5168 mm
|Width
|1980 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2142 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2850 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|743 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|229 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|199 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|279 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|229 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/70 R16 Lt
|Rear Tyre
|215/70 R16 Lt
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Coil Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Lskg4Gl19Ja123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Nine Seat Pack
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Adaptive Xenon Headlights
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Hydraulic Power Assisted Steering
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Temperature Display
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 7 inch Touch Screen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Passive Entry
- Park Assist - Rear
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Passive Start
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap - Driver
- Power Windows Front
- Rear Air Conditioning Control Panel
- Roll Movement Intervention
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Sliding Doors Dual
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Tailgate Manual Lift
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System