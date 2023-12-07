WhichCar
2020 LDV G10 Executive (9 Seat Mpv) Sv7A 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2020 LDV G10 Executive (9 Seat Mpv) Sv7A 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 9
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2020 LDV G10 Executive (9 Seat Mpv). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1680 mm
Tracking Rear 1660 mm
Ground Clearance 134 mm
Wheelbase 3198 mm
Height 1928 mm
Length 5168 mm
Width 1980 mm
Kerb Weight 2107 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2850 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 743 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
CO2 Emissions 272 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 209 g/km
CO2 Urban 380 g/km
CO2 Combined 272 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 330 Nm
Makimum Power 160 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/70 R16
Rear Tyre 215/70 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Coil Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Lskg4Al17Fa123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured China