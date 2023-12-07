Specifications for the 2020 Lexus Gs-F Semi-Aniline Trim. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Lexus Gs-F Semi-Aniline Trim Url10R 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Sports D/S
|Tracking Front
|1555 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|129 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1440 mm
|Length
|4915 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1825 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2320 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|CO2 Emissions
|262 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|189 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|388 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|262 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|7100
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|530 Nm
|Makimum Power
|351 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|10X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|A-Arms, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent, Lower L Arms
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jthbp1Bl001234567
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Sound Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adaptive Variable Suspension
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Aluminium Ornamentation
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Black Brake Calipers
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Embossed Headrests
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Heated Seats - All
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel Heated
- Multi-function Display
- Moonroof
- Push Button Start
- Pre-Collision Braking System
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Performance Brakes
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger/memory
- Pre-collision Systems
- Power Steering
- Performance Shock Absorbers
- Power Sunblind Rear Window
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Remote Touch Controller
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Semi Aniline Trim
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Smart Key Card
- Sports Mode
- Smart Entry
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Torque Vectoring Differential Rear
- Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint
- Solid Paint