2020 Lexus Gs350 F Sport Grl12R My17 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2020 Lexus Gs350 F Sport Grl12R My17 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2020 Lexus Gs350 F Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1575 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1455 mm
Length 4850 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1740 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2190 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 216 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 160 g/km
CO2 Urban 312 g/km
CO2 Combined 216 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 378 Nm
Makimum Power 233 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R19
Rear Tyre 265/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Jthbe5Bl905123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Japan