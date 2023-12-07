Specifications for the 2020 Lexus Gs450H Hybrid Sports Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Lexus Gs450H Hybrid Sports Luxury Gwl10R My17 3.5L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Cvt Auto 6 Speed Sequen
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1590 mm
|Ground Clearance
|128 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1455 mm
|Length
|4850 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1910 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2325 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|415 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|147 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|134 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|161 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|147 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|352 Nm
|Makimum Power
|215 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Analogue Clock
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Body Kit
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $1,500