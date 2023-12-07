WhichCar
2020 Lexus Is300 Luxury +Ep2 Ase30R Facelift Bmc 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2020 Lexus Is300 Luxury +Ep2 Ase30R Facelift Bmc 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Spr D/Shif
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2020 Lexus Is300 Luxury +Ep2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2800 mm
Height 1435 mm
Length 4710 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1660 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2130 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 191 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6B
CO2 Extra 147 g/km
CO2 Urban 268 g/km
CO2 Combined 191 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1650
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R19
Rear Tyre 235/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 15 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jthba1D2805123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Japan