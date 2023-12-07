Specifications for the 2020 Lexus Is300H Luxury +Ep2 Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Lexus Is300H Luxury +Ep2 Hybrid Ave30R Facelift Bmc 2.5L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Cvt Auto Sequencial
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1580 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2800 mm
|Height
|1435 mm
|Length
|4710 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1700 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2140 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|116 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|5.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6B
|CO2 Extra
|120 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|116 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|116 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|221 Nm
|Makimum Power
|133 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|15 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jthbh1D2305123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 19CY Multi Media Platform
- 297mm Rear Brakes
- 344mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Cornering Assist
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Analogue Clock
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- All-speed Active Cruise Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Tray
- CD/DVD Player
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Convex Mirror Right Side
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dynamic Cruise Control
- Data Communication Module
- Dual Exhaust
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Emergency Call Button
- Electronically Controlled Brake System
- ECO Indicator
- ECO Mode
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Steering Assist
- EV Mode
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Centre Console Armrest Storage Box 12V plug
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Wallet
- GPS Clock
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Front
- Headrests Rear
- Hill Start Assist
- Hybrid System Indicator
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hybrid Vehicle Battery Pack
- Handwriting Recognition
- Headlight Washer System
- Hybrid Drive System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 8.0 Inch
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- iPod Control
- Intrusion Sensor
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Centering Function
- Lexus Connected Services
- Lane Departure Alert
- Lane Departure Warning Plus
- LED Headlights
- Lexus Safety System 2+
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Lane Trace Assist
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display 4.2 inch LCD
- Miracast
- Multi-media System with 10.3 inch Touchscreen
- Moonroof
- Navigation System
- Nickel Metal Hydride Battery
- Normal Mode
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Post Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Pre-Collision Braking System
- Power Control Unit
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Parking Support Alert
- Parking Support Brake
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
- Push Open Fuel Lid
- Pre-Collision Warning System
- Pre-collision Systems
- Power Sunshade Rear
- Pop Up Bonnet
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Radar Cruise Control
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Combination Lights
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert & Braking
- Rear Guide Assist
- Road Sign Assist
- Rear Seatbelt Monitor
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Remote Touch Interface (Touchpad)
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Steering Assist
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelt Tension Reducer - Front Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Seatbelt/s Emergency Locking Retractor
- Sequential Shiftmatic
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smart Key Card
- Speed Limit Information Display
- Speed Limit Warning
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Smart Entry
- Smart Start
- Snow Mode
- Speed Limit Information
- Speed Recognition
- Sport Scuff Plates
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Shift Lever
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Surround Sound System Premium
- Switchable Tacho/HV Indicator
- Sumimoku Ornamentation
- Summer Tyres
- Side View Camera
- Side View Monitor
- Sway Warning System
- Traction Control System
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Information Display
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Tilt Sensor
- Turn Assist
- Tinted Windows
- Tinted Windshield Glass
- USB Input Socket
- Valet Pack
- Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Vehicle Tracker
- Wheel Finish - Silver
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $1,500