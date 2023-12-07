WhichCar
2020 Lexus Is300H Luxury +Ep2 Hybrid Ave30R Facelift Bmc 2.5L Hybrid 4D Sedan

2020 Lexus Is300H Luxury +Ep2 Hybrid Ave30R Facelift Bmc 2.5L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission Cvt Auto Sequencial
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2020 Lexus Is300H Luxury +Ep2 Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2800 mm
Height 1435 mm
Length 4710 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1700 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2140 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
CO2 Emissions 116 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 5.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6B
CO2 Extra 120 g/km
CO2 Urban 116 g/km
CO2 Combined 116 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 221 Nm
Makimum Power 133 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R19
Rear Tyre 235/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 15 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jthbh1D2305123456
Country Manufactured Japan