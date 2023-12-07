Specifications for the 2020 Lexus Lc500H Limited Edt (Inspiration) Hyb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Lexus Lc500H Limited Edt (Inspiration) Hyb Gwz100R 3.5L Hybrid 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1635 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2870 mm
|Height
|1345 mm
|Length
|4770 mm
|Width
|1920 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2020 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2445 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|425 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|152 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|138 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|174 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|152 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6600
|Torque RPM
|4900
|Maxiumum Torque
|348 Nm
|Makimum Power
|264 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Jthhy5Ay10A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Headlights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Kerb View Function
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Power Boot Lid
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Air Vents
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-Tensioner Driver Seat
- Smart Key
- Sunroof
- Side Rear AirBags
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Underbody Protection
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Enhancement Pack - $15,000
- Luxury Pack
- Premium Paint
Current Lexus Lc500H pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Enh Pack + Ochre Hybrid 2D Coupe
|3.5L, Hybrid, 4 Speed Auto Multi Stag, RWD
|$206,300
|Hybrid 2D Coupe
|3.5L, Hybrid, 4 Speed Auto Multi Stag, RWD
|$206,300
|Enh Pack + Ochre Hybrid 2D Coupe
|3.5L, Hybrid, 4 Speed Auto Multi Stag, RWD
|$212,727
|Hybrid 2D Coupe
|3.5L, Hybrid, 4 Speed Auto Multi Stag, RWD
|$212,727