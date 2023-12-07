WhichCar
2020 Lexus Rc F Enhancement Pack 3 Usc10R 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2020 Lexus Rc F Enhancement Pack 3 Usc10R 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Sports D/S
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2020 Lexus Rc F Enhancement Pack 3. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1555 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2730 mm
Height 1390 mm
Length 4710 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 1715 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2250 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 254 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 181 g/km
CO2 Urban 380 g/km
CO2 Combined 254 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7100
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 530 Nm
Makimum Power 351 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 Zr19
Rear Tyre 275/35 Zr29
Front Rim Size 9Jx19
Rear Rim Size 10Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Jthhp5Bc305123456
Vehicle Segment Sports From 80K
Country Manufactured Japan