Specifications for the 2020 Lexus Rc F Enhancement Pack 3. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Lexus Rc F Enhancement Pack 3 Usc10R 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Sports D/S
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1555 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2730 mm
|Height
|1390 mm
|Length
|4710 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1715 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2250 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|254 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|181 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|380 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|254 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7100
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|530 Nm
|Makimum Power
|351 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 Zr19
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 Zr29
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jthhp5Bc305123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 80K
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Sound Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Aluminium Ornamentation
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Android Auto
- Alloy Wheels Special
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Carbon-Ceramic Brakes
- CD/DVD Player
- Carbon Fibre Interior Ornamentation
- Cornering Lamps
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 8 Inch
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Power Steering
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Foot Operated Park Brake
- Glass Fibre Interior Ornamentation
- Global Positioning System
- Heated Front Seats
- Integrated Boot Spoiler
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intake Sound Creator
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Change Assist
- Lane Departure Warning Plus
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Lexus Safety System
- Limited Slip Differential
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi Information Display
- Moonroof
- Normal Mode
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Pre-Collision Braking System
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Performance Dampers
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way with Memory
- Performance Brakes
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Pedestrian Protection Bonnet
- Pre-collision Systems
- Power Steering Variable
- Radar Cruise Control
- Rear Axle Steering
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Combination Lights
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reverse Assist
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Remote Touch Controller
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Semi-Aniline Leather Accented Interior
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smart Key Card
- Sports Mode
- Smart Entry
- Smart Start
- Sports Plus Mode
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Titanium Exhaust
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Touchscreen LCD 10.3 Inch
- Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wheel Finish - Matte
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint
- Solid Paint