2020 Mahindra Pik-Up 4Wd S6+ Pastoral Pack My20 2.2L Diesel C/Chas

2020 Mahindra Pik-Up 4Wd S6+ Pastoral Pack My20 2.2L Diesel C/Chas details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2020 Mahindra Pik-Up 4Wd S6+ Pastoral Pack. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1450 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 3040 mm
Height 1860 mm
Length 5175 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1755 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1135 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 226 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 204 g/km
CO2 Urban 263 g/km
CO2 Combined 226 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/75 R16
Rear Tyre 245/75 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Independent
Rear Suspension Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Ma1Re2Vg2#2%12345
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured India

