Specifications for the 2020 Mahindra Pik-Up Black Edition Mhawk 4Wd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mahindra Pik-Up Black Edition Mhawk 4Wd S10+ My20 2.2L Diesel Dual Cab Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1450 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|3040 mm
|Height
|1915 mm
|Length
|5175 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1880 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1070 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|260 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Combined
|260 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/75 R16
|Rear Tyre
|245/75 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Ma1Rg2Vg2#2%12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|India
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Sports Bar
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bullbar
- Black Pack Special
- Black Wheel Arch Flares
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Decal Pack With Custom Colour
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Multi-function Control Screen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Painted Alloy Wheels
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Sports Bar - Painted
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Steps Special
Optional Extras
- Solid Paint
Current Mahindra Pik-Up pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|S6+ 4X2 With Gpa Tray C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$26,300
|S6+ 4X4 With Gpa Tray C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$28,700
|S10+ 4X4 Dual C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$31,900
|S10+ 4X4 Dual Cab Utility
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$32,800
|S11 4X4 Dual C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$37,200
|S11 4X4 Dual Cab Utility
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$37,700
|S6+ 4X2 With Gpa Tray C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$25,100
|S6+ 4X4 With Gpa Tray C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$26,500
|S10+ 4X4 Dual C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$29,500
|S10+ 4X4 Dual Cab Utility
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$30,400
|S11 4X4 Dual C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$35,500
|S11 4X4 Dual Cab Utility
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$36,000
|S6+ 4X2 With Gpa Tray C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$26,990
|S6+ 4X4 With Gpa Tray C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$30,990
|S10+ 4X4 Dual C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$34,500
|S10+ 4X4 Dual Cab Utility
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$35,500
|S11 4X4 Dual C/Chas
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$37,990
|S11 4X4 Dual Cab Utility
|2.2L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$38,500