Specifications for the 2020 Maserati Granturismo Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Maserati Granturismo Sport M140 My20 4.7L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automated Manua
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1586 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1590 mm
|Wheelbase
|2942 mm
|Height
|1353 mm
|Length
|4910 mm
|Width
|1915 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1880 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|86 L
|CO2 Emissions
|331 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Combined
|331 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|4750
|Maxiumum Torque
|520 Nm
|Makimum Power
|338 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Electronically Controlled Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Electronically Controlled Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Zamgh45D080123456
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Front Lighting System
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Air Compressor
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Adaptive Xenon Headlights
- Black Brake Calipers
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coloured Instrument Dials
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- DVD Monitor
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Chrome Trim
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Footwell Lights
- Full Leather Interior
- Front Spoiler
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass
- Heated Washer Jets
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Accents
- Leather Armrest - Front
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Perimeter Alarm
- Performance Brakes
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Powered Sports Seats 4 Way
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Sports Exhaust System
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Tail Pipes
- Sports Suspension
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Twin Tailpipes
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Current Maserati Granturismo pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Modena 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$375,000
|Trofeo 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$475,000