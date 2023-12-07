WhichCar
2020 Maserati Quattroporte Gransport M156 My20 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2020 Maserati Quattroporte Gransport M156 My20 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automated Manua
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2020 Maserati Quattroporte Gransport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1634 mm
Tracking Rear 1647 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 3171 mm
Height 1481 mm
Length 5262 mm
Width 1948 mm
Kerb Weight 1860 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
CO2 Emissions 223 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 223 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Gas D/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2250
Maxiumum Torque 580 Nm
Makimum Power 321 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 Zr21
Rear Tyre 285/30 Zr21
Front Rim Size 8.5X21
Rear Rim Size 10.5X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Electronically Controlled Damper
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Electronically Controlled Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On Floor Under Driver Seat
Compliance Location Driver Side Chassis
VIN Number Zamrp56D001123456
Country Manufactured Italy

Current Maserati Quattroporte pricing and specs

Modena 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $254,800
GT 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $199,300
Trofeo 4D Sedan 3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $356,300
Modena 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $242,200
GT 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $189,400