Specifications for the 2020 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo M156 My21 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1634 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1647 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|3171 mm
|Height
|1481 mm
|Length
|5262 mm
|Width
|1948 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|246 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|246 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6750
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|730 Nm
|Makimum Power
|427 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 Zr21
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 Zr21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On Floor Under Driver Seat
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Chassis
|VIN Number
|Zamxp56D001123456
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Active Driver Assistance Pack
- Advanced Brake Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Active Air Shutter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alcantara Headlining
- Active Paddle Shifters
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Warning
- Contemporary & Leather Pack
- Carbon Fibre Twill - High Gloss
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front & Rear Sport Fascias
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front & Rear
- Heated Rear Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Natural Leather
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Nerissimo Carbon Pack
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Sunblind Rear Window
- Power Sunroof
- Red Brake Calipers
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Soft Door Close
- Sports Pedals
- Sports Seats Powered 12 Way - Heated
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Surround Sound System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wheels Polished
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $6,095
- Anodized Brake Calipers - $6,095
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $1,152
- Black Brake Calipers
- Blue Brake Calipers
- Carbon Exterior Pack - $6,175
- Carbon Fibre Interior Pack - $1,941
- Exclusive Leather Upholstery - $12,675
- High Gloss Wooden Trimming - Black
- High Gloss Wood Trim
- Heated Sports Steering Wheel - $582
- Keyless Entry Rear Doors - $554
- Mica Paint - $3,927
- Metallescent Paint - $3,927
- Metallic Paint - $3,927
- Pearlescent Paint - $8,623
- Remote Engine Start System - $543
- Rear Privacy Glass - $3,435
- Rear Seat Entertainment System & Pull Down Tables - $15,792
- Silver Brake Calipers
- Smoke Pack - $140
- Solid Paint
- Surround Sound System Premium - $6,157
- Sport Steering Wheel With Carbon Insert - $2,445
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary - $1,385
- Wireless Device Charger - $579
Current Maserati Quattroporte pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Modena 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$254,800
|GT 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$199,300
|Trofeo 4D Sedan
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$356,300
|Modena 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$242,200
|GT 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$189,400
|Trofeo 4D Sedan
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$338,600
|Modena 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$280,000
|GT 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$219,000
|Trofeo 4D Sedan
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$391,500