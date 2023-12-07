Specifications for the 2020 Mazda CX-8 Sport (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mazda CX-8 Sport (AWD) Kg B 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1596 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1596 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2930 mm
|Height
|1720 mm
|Length
|4900 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1957 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|74 L
|CO2 Emissions
|158 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|144 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|182 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|158 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jm0Kg4W2A00123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Door Locks
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- City Brake Support Forward & Reverse
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Convex Mirror Left Side
- Collision Avoidance System
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Glovebox Compartment
- G-Vectoring Control Plus
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Interactive Driver Display
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Painted Alloy Wheels
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Windows
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Radio Data System
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smartphone Pack
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Tinted Windows
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Whiplash Protection System
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $300
- Solid Paint