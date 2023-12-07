WhichCar
2020 Mazda 2 G15 GT Dj 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2020 Mazda 2 G15 GT Dj 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2020 Mazda 2 G15 GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1495 mm
Tracking Rear 1485 mm
Ground Clearance 152 mm
Wheelbase 2570 mm
Height 1495 mm
Length 4065 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1070 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 44 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 123 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Combined 123 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 144 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60 R16 86H
Rear Tyre 185/60 R16 86H
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Diesel, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Diesel, Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Mm0Dj2Haa0W123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Mazda 2 pricing and specs

G15 GT 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $27,200
G15 GT 4D Sedan 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $27,200
G15 Pure Speed 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $24,900
G15 Pure 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $24,100
G15 Pure 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $22,200