Specifications for the 2020 Mazda 6 Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mazda 6 Sport 600S 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2750 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Length
|4800 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1555 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|164 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|138 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|209 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|164 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|252 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jm0Gl103300123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium Up To 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Driving Display
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Door Locks
- Advanced Keyless Entry Push Button Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- City Brake Support Forward & Reverse
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Cylinder Deactivation System
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Critical Function Warning Lights/Audible
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Remote Control - Additional Key
- Convex Mirror Left Side
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery - Black
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Drive By Wire Throttle
- DeadLocking
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Obstruction Warning
- Front Wipers 2 Speed
- G-Vectoring Control Plus
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion-minimising Brake Pedal
- Internet Radio Integration
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- I-stop
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Load Protection Net
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mazda Connect
- Multi-function Commander Control
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radar Cruise Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Radio Data System
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seats with Fore/Aft Adjustment
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Smart Brake Support
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Spare Wheel - Steel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Touchscreen 8 inch
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Tinted Windows
- Tinted Windshield Glass
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
Current Mazda 6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|20Th Anniversary 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$52,200
|20Th Anniversary 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,500
|G25 Sport 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$34,800
|G25 Sport 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$36,100
|G25 Touring 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,300
|G25 Touring 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,600
|G35 GT Speed 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$47,200
|G35 GT Speed 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$48,500
|G35 Atenza 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,500
|G35 Atenza 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$51,700
