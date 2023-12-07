Specifications for the 2020 McLaren 570Gt My19. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 McLaren 570Gt My19 3.8L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1671 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1618 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1202 mm
|Length
|4530 mm
|Width
|1914 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1498 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|249 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|172 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|383 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|249 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|7500
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|419 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Double Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On Floor Behind Driver Seat
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Door Apert.
|VIN Number
|Sbm13Gad8Gw001234
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Aero Blades
- Audio Media Player
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Automatic Lights
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Cantrails
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Inserts
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Coloured Mirror Arms
- Brake Steer
- Black Seatbelts
- Black Steering Wheel
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Carbon-Ceramic Brakes
- Carbon Fibre Monocage
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Display Screen 7 Inch
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electro Hydraulic Power Steering
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Extended Leather Trim
- Fog Lights - Rear LED
- Front Splitter
- GT Rear Zone
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hinged Glass Tailgate
- Hill Holder
- Heated Rear Windshield
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Leather Headlining
- Launch Mode Control
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Navigation System
- Normal Mode
- Open Differential
- On board Memory
- Power Front Seats 8 Way - Heated
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Radio AM/FM
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Air Intakes
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Soft Door Close
- Special Identifying Badging
- Side Skirts
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Pack
- Sports Seats 8 Way Adjustment
- Panoramic Sunroof - Tinted
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Glass Roof with Solar Protection
- Track Telemetry
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Track Mode
- USB Input Socket
- Wing Doors
Optional Extras
- Alcantara Steering Wheel - $1,360
- Alloy Wheels Special - $7,180
- Alloy Wheels - Premium - $9,500
- Black Exhaust Finisher - $1,220
- Black Pack - $12,020
- Car Cover Set - $1,220
- Colour Co-ordinated Rear Zone - $2,320
- Carbon Fibre Aero Blades - $8,100
- Carbon Fibre Air Intakes - $6,080
- Carbon Fibre Diffuser - $11,480
- Carbon Fibre Exterior Door Inserts - $16,900
- Carbon Fibre Door Mirrors - $4,120
- Carbon Fibre Exterior Pack - $27,220
- Carbon Fibre Interior Upgrade - $14,720
- Carbon Fibre Pack 1 - $8,660
- Carbon Fibre Pack 2 - $23,460
- Carbon Fibre Rear Bumper - $11,440
- Carbon Fibre Seats - Race - $13,660
- Carbon Fibre Wheel Arches - $5,200
- Contrast Stitching
- Coloured Seat Belts - $780
- Carbon Fibre Side Skirts - $8,020
- Carbon Sill Guards - Branded - $9,620
- Carbon Sill Guards Special - $4,980
- Design Edition 1 - $21,040
- Design Edition 2 - $20,180
- Design Edition 3 - $20,180
- Design Edition 4 - $21,040
- Design Edition 5 - $21,040
- Door Inserts - Special - $1,480
- Electrochromatic Panoramic Roof - $12,700
- Elite Paint - $9,500
- Exclusive Interior - $6,860
- Fire Extinguisher/s - $380
- Front Splitter - Carbon Fibre - $11,440
- GT Upgrade Pack - $16,780
- Lithium-ion Battery Charger - $500
- Lifting System - $5,540
- Leather Sill Guards - Special - $1,660
- McLaren Special Operations Defined Paint - $16,360
- Nappa Leather - Special - $4,420
- Nappa Alcantara Trim - $5,080
- Power Adjustable Steering Col with Comfort Access - $3,680
- Paint Colour Special - $3,840
- Painted Key - $1,080
- Premium Mats - $880
- Performance / Sports Tyres - $2,220
- Rear Spoiler - Carbon Fibre - $9,820
- Reversing Camera - $2,740
- Seat Back - Carbon Fibre - $8,480
- Special Colour Brake Calipers - $2,440
- Sports Exhaust System - $9,020
- Smoke Pack - $120
- Solid Paint
- Sports pack - $13,100
- Premium Sound System - $5,020
- Stealth Exhaust Finisher - $1,220
- Titanium Exhaust - $12,700
- Volumetric Alarm Upgrade - $740
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut - $4,140
- Wheel Finish - Stealth - $3,040
- Warning Triangle & First Aid Kit - $160