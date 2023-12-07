WhichCar
2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic+ W177 My21 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic+ W177 My21 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic+. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1573 mm
Tracking Rear 1573 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2729 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 4439 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 1570 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 202 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 167 g/km
CO2 Urban 267 g/km
CO2 Combined 202 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 310 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19
Rear Tyre 235/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19 Et46
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx19 Et46

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Semi-Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number W%#1770512*000001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

