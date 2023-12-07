Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic+. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic+ W177 My21.5 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1573 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1573 mm
|Ground Clearance
|113 mm
|Wheelbase
|2729 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4439 mm
|Width
|1790 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1570 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|51 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|202 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|167 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|267 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|202 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|310 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19 Et46
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19 Et46
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Semi-Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|W%#1770512*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small From 40K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Brakes
- Automatic Door Locks
- Airbag Disabling Switch - Automatic Front Passenge
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Air Compressor
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Lane Change Assist
- AMG Drivers Package
- AMG Body Styling
- AMG Drive Unit
- AMG Track Pace
- AMG Performance Exhaust System
- Active Park Assist
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Aluminium Trim
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Brake Drying Function
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Assist
- Body Shell Stiffening
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Comfort Control
- Comfort Suspension
- Comfort Seat Pack
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Crash Sensor
- Crash Responsive Emergency Lighting
- Contrast Stitching
- Cargo Securing Kit
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Crosswind Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driver Assist Pack
- Driving Assistant Plus
- Designer Key
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Dynamic Select
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Extended Automatic Re-start in Traffic
- ECO Indicator
- ECO Mode
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Apron
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Grille Special
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Global Positioning System
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Seats - All
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Go
- Keyless Start
- Premium LED Headlights with signature DRL
- Leather Pack
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Load Through Hatch
- Lowered Suspension
- Leather Upholstery
- Locking Verification
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Multi-media Pack
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- Night Pack
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Park Assist
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Park Pack
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Protection Package
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- PreSafe
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Apron
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Red Brake Calipers
- Route Based Speed Adaption
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Diffuser
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Red Stitching on Seats
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Semi Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Surround Camera System
- Sports Direct Steer System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Special Identifying Badging
- Side Skirts
- Smartphone Pack
- Sports pack
- Sports Pedals
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Subwoofer
- Sports Suspension
- Surround Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Twin Exhaust
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Twin Tailpipes
- Tinted Windows
- Upholstery - Dinamica
- USB Input Socket
- Vision Pack
- Voice Recognition System
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Climatised Front Seats - $790
- Innovation Pack - $1,490
- Performance Pack - $5,790
