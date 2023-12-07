WhichCar
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series C190 My21 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series C190 My21 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1694 mm
Tracking Rear 1694 mm
Wheelbase 2635 mm
Height 1280 mm
Length 4604 mm
Width 2023 mm
Gross Vehicle Weight 1845 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 299 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 299 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6700
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 800 Nm
Makimum Power 537 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/35 Zr19
Rear Tyre 335/30 Zr20
Front Rim Size 10Jx19 Fr Et56
Rear Rim Size 12Jx20 Rr Et48

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Independent
Rear Suspension Double Wishbone, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number W1K2906612*000001
Vehicle Segment Sports From 200K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG GT pricing and specs

C 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $330,800
C 2D Roadster 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $356,300
Night Edition 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $285,300
R 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $362,100
C 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $310,400