Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series C190 My21 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1694 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1694 mm
|Wheelbase
|2635 mm
|Height
|1280 mm
|Length
|4604 mm
|Width
|2023 mm
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1845 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|299 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|299 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6700
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|800 Nm
|Makimum Power
|537 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/35 Zr19
|Rear Tyre
|335/30 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx19 Fr Et56
|Rear Rim Size
|12Jx20 Rr Et48
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W1K2906612*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 200K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 3D Navigation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Adaptive Brake Lights LED - Flashing
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- AMG High Perform Ceramic Composite Brakes System
- AMG Drive Unit
- AMG Ride Control
- AMG Track Pace
- AMG Performance Steering Wheel
- AMG Performance Exhaust System
- AMG Speedshift Transmission
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Active Wing Element
- Bonnet Air Outlet - Two-pipe
- Brake Assist
- Black Brake Calipers
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Assist
- Black Steering Wheel
- Carbon Bucket Seats
- Car Cover Set
- Carbon Fibre Boot Lid
- Carbon Fibre Bonnet
- Carbon Fibre Front Diffuser - Adjustable
- Carbon Fibre Door Mirrors
- Carbon Fibre Roof
- Carbon Fibre Rear Apron
- Carbon Fibre Side Sill Panels with Air Deflectors
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Comfort Mode
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Carbon Sill Guards
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dynamics Agility Functions
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dinamica Microfibre Steering Wheel
- Dynamic Select
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Full Bucket Front Seats
- Front View Camera
- Gloss Carbon Sill Panels
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Headlining - Premium
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Individual Mode
- Interior Pack - Night
- Keyless Go
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Nappa Leather/Dinamica Upholstery
- Navigation System
- Park Assist
- Parktronic
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Pre-collision Systems
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- PreSafe
- Performance Tuned Suspension
- Quad-Tip Exhaust
- Race Mode
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wing - Carbon Fibre
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Air Vents
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sports Harness - Driver 4 point
- Sports Harness - Passenger 6 point
- Slippery Mode
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Plus Mode
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Surround Sound System
- Suspension with Adjustable Damping
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Traction Control System - Adjustable
- Tirefit with Tyre Inflation Compressor
- Touch Pad
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Track Pack
- Titanium Rollbar
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Twin Tailpipes
- Upholstery - Black
Optional Extras
- Bright Paint
- Magno Paint
- Metallic Paint
- Non-metallic Paint
- Premium Paint - $16,400
Current Mercedes-AMG GT pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|C 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$330,800
|C 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$356,300
|Night Edition 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$285,300
|R 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$362,100
|C 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$310,400
|C 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$324,000
|C 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$334,200
|C 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$348,900
|Night Edition 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$267,600
|Night Edition 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$279,400
|R 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$339,700
|R 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$354,600
|C 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$341,076
|C 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$367,276
|Night Edition 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$294,077
|R 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$373,277
|63 S E-Performance Phev 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, AWD
|$399,900
|63 S E-Performance Phev 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, AWD
|$387,900