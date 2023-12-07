WhichCar
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C R190 My21.5 4.0L Petrol 2D Roadster

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C R190 My21.5 4.0L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1676 mm
Tracking Rear 1685 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2630 mm
Height 1261 mm
Length 4551 mm
Width 1996 mm
Kerb Weight 1679 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1940 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 261 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 261 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 209 g/km
CO2 Urban 346 g/km
CO2 Combined 261 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6750
Torque RPM 1900
Maxiumum Torque 680 Nm
Makimum Power 410 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/35 Zr19
Rear Tyre 295/30 Zr20
Front Rim Size 9Jx19
Rear Rim Size 11Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd1904802*000001
Vehicle Segment Sports From 200K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG GT pricing and specs

C 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $330,800
C 2D Roadster 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $356,300
Night Edition 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $285,300
R 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $362,100
C 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $310,400