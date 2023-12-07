WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-AMG
  3. GT
  4. R

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R C190 My21.5 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R C190 My21.5 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-AMG GT News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1693 mm
Tracking Rear 1683 mm
Ground Clearance 106 mm
Wheelbase 2630 mm
Height 1284 mm
Length 4551 mm
Width 1996 mm
Kerb Weight 1632 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1890 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 258 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 259 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 207 g/km
CO2 Urban 344 g/km
CO2 Combined 259 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6250
Torque RPM 1900
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 430 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/35 Zr19
Rear Tyre 295/30 Zr20
Front Rim Size 9Jx19
Rear Rim Size 11Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd1903782*000011
Vehicle Segment Sports From 200K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG GT pricing and specs

C 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $330,800
C 2D Roadster 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $356,300
Night Edition 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $285,300
R 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $362,100
C 2D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $310,400